Dr. Annie Bukacek

A highly distinguished and cherished Montana physician in sounding the alarm bells about coronavirus death statistics and warning Montanans not to believe everything you read from the very health experts who have proven themselves unreliable since the pandemic began.

Dr. Annie Bukacek of Hosanna Healthcare in Kalispell is the director of the Montana Pro-Life Coalition, an organization trying to get the state to recognize the unborn as 'persons' under state law. She is also involved with the activist organization, Doctors for a Healthy Montana. Bukacek has over thirty years of experience in the field of medicine.


According to a video released on Facebook, Bukacek claims that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is greatly exaggerating the coronavirus threat by fraudulently manipulating death certificates.

After being introduced by Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Bukacek broke down the figures and explained what the CDC was getting wrong.

As state and local governments are increasingly stretching the limits of constitutionality and restrict individual liberties, it is imperative that Montanans consider why the figures are being so manipulated.