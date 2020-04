© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Actor Dennis Quaid believes President Donald Trump is "doing a good job" handling the coronavirus — an opinion already earning him plenty of blowback as he stands out from the usual Hollywood leftist crowd.In an interview with The Daily Beast meant to promote his upcoming podcast — 'The Dennissance' — actor Dennis Quaid found himself in a political argument where he was doing something almost no one in Hollywood does — defending the president.The actor received pushback for his opinion in the interview, but he held his own, putting blame on China for responding too slowly to the virus, andPresident Trump has plenty of vocal critics from the entertainment industry, and"And with that, I'm done with Dennis Quaid. He hath drunketh the KoolAid," author Michele Wojciechowski tweeted "Sigh, and I had thought Dennis Quaid was the good one. The hell with him, and the supposed 45% of Americans too stupid to recognize sociopathy when they see it," added writer Arnold T. Blumberg.