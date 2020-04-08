© AFP / Bertrand Guay



The Bank of France said on Wednesday that the country's economyin the first quarter of this year, its worst performance since the end of WWII.According to official figures, the economy dropped 0.1 percent in the last three months of 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic decimated business activity.as the crisis deepened, said the French regulator. It has listedamong the worst affected sectors of the economy."You have to go back to the second quarter of 1968, hit by the May [political upheaval], to find a similar fall in activity," it said, noting that even that year the downturn was 5.3 percent.