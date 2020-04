RIDS employees have been designated as not mission-critical and sent home as of March 17, 2020. Only a limited number of managers are being permitted to report to the office, but no FOIA processing is occurring as of March 17, 2020. While RIDS currently anticipates that its staff will return to work on March 30, 2020, this situation remains fluid and will be regularly re-assessed as circumstances change. As of March 17,2020, no further production of records pursuant to FOIA will be made, whether those productions are in relation to requests in litigation or at the administrative stage.

All records of contact or communication, including but not limited to emails, text messages, and instant chats between Bruce Ohr and any of the following individuals/entities: former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele; owner of Fusion GPS Glenn Simpson; and any other employees or representatives of Fusion GPS.

All travel requests, authorizations and expense reports for Bruce Ohr.

All calendar entries for Bruce Ohr.

Judicial Watch today released a joint status report in its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit for records about top Justice Department official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr, in which the DOJ states it has suspended electronic FOIA operations.The Justice Department claims it is currently unable to continue searching for documentsand were ordered to stay at home beginning March 17, 2020.Included in the joint status report is a declaration from Michael G. Seidel, the FBI's Assistant Section Chief of RIDS, Information Management Division, in which he states:The filing comes in a March 2018 Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch after the Justice Department failed to respond a December 2017 request ( Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:18-cv-00490)). FOIA request seeking:The timeframe of this search is January 1, 2015, to December 7, 2018.said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "When it came to spying on President Trump and innocent Americans, the FBI spared no expense, but coming up with a plan to fulfill their legal obligation to transparency can be put off indefinitely?"Both Judicial Watch and the DOJ have agreed to provide another joint status report on April 8, 2020.Judicial Watch previously uncovered that Ohr was used by the FBI as a conduit for the Clinton-funded dossier by the Clinton-DNC spy ring at Fusion GPS. His wife Nellie, who was employed by Fusion GPS, passed dossier information to the FBI through him and later deleted emails received from him.In April 2019, Judicial Watch uncovered documents showing that Bruce Ohr knew he had "possible ethics concerns," in his January 2018 preparation to testify to the Senate and House intelligence committees. He emailed his attorney and forwarded that information to his wife.Bruce Ohr testified to Congress that he received Clinton-dossier information from his wife Nellie, who provided him with a memory stick that he then circulated to the FBI.