London - FTSE 100: UP 2.1 percent at 5,697.30 points (close)



Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 2.8 percent at 10,356.70 (close)



Paris - CAC 40: UP 2.1 percent at 4,438.27 (close)



EURO STOXX 50: UP 2.2 percent at 2,857.23



New York - Dow: UP 2.8 percent at 23,316.17



Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.0 percent at 18,950.18 (close)



Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.1 percent at 24,253.29 (close)



Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.1 percent at 2,820.76 (close)



Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $33.28 per barrel



West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.4 percent at $26.45



Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0890 from $1.0793 at 2100 GMT



Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.92 yen from 109.22



Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2332 from $1.2231

Global stock markets posted strong gains for a second straight session Tuesday as investors seized on signs of a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, while some governments began making plans to ease restrictions."Investors are betting that the coronavirus outbreak may have peaked and are ignoring the economic slump that we are in," said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst with Trading Candles. But Razaqzada also said he "wouldn't be surprised if the rally were to end abruptly because the economic impact of COVID-19 is going to be severe".In the meantime,at this week's emergency OPEC+ video meeting, which will address virus-sapped demand and a price war.Following on from gains in Asian and European equities, Wall Street also posted solid gains in the late New York morning when thesaid IG analyst Chris Beauchamp. "Stocks continue to rally as investors look for the positives in the current global outlook."After the close in Japan however,In Europe, key indices were off the day's best levels, but still posted gains of more than two percent at the close.Adding to the positive vibe were further measures to support economies, includingAnd with the ink barely dry on a $2 trillion rescue plan passed by Congress last month,The head of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers on Tuesday called for a major rescue plan, as EU members squabble over what is needed to rebuild the shattered economy. Mario Centeno, who is also Portugal's finance minister, called for a "bold response" ahead of a videoconference with his counterparts.However, analysts do not believe that a proposal to issue-- that would pool borrowing among EU nations -- is going to gain any traction. "The inability of eurozone ministers to agree on the subject of coronabonds is a clear sign of disharmony in the region," said Rabobank analyst Jane Foley.