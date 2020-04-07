SNOW
Roads in Armenia are mostly open to traffic as of 9am Tuesday, April 7, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The roadways leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari of Aragatsotn Province are closed for an indefinite period of time.

Snowfalls are reported in Syunik Province, the towns of Gavar, Martuni, Chambarak (Gegharkunik Province), Tashir (Lori Province), Jermuk (Vayots Dzor Province) as well as in Dilijan serpentine and Saravan-Zanger section.

Saravan-Zanger section is partly covered with clear ice.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Crisis Management Center (CMC) of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in North Ossetia, Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open only for trucks after intensive snow removal work.

Meanwhile, the decision to ban entry of foreigners into Georgia remains in force. The ban does not apply to the freight transport.