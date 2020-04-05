© Unknown

"The underlying cause depends upon what and where conditions are reported on the death certificate. However, the rules for coding and selection of the underlying cause of death are expected to result in COVID- 19 being the underlying cause more often than not,"

The Coronavirus crisis took the US by storm, spiking unemployment and crashing the stock market virtually over night.The media is bombarding Americans around the clock with updates on the death count, highlighting death maps and scaring people into staying home.Governors are forcing small businesses to shut down and threatening to jail anyone who violates their authoritarian social distancing orders.The media hysteria is based on a Bill Gates-funded IHME Coronavirus model that has been proven to be way off.However, there's another"for clinical or epidemiological diagnosis of COVID-19 where a laboratory confirmation is inconclusive or not available," the CDC guidelines read.This is a huge problem. The guidelines read:"Certifiers should include as much detail as possible based on their knowledge of the case, medical records, laboratory testing, etc.," the guidance continued.