First day of April already brings fresh snowfall to Sofia, Bulgaria.



Winter lingers around in April, in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria yesterday.



Nikolay Kolev of the Union of Danube Fruit Growers from Agrozona. Some varieties of peaches and nectarines in the north-east of the country are currently blooming or have already finished flowering, he also reports. Freezing temperatures are also critical to them. Cherries and plums are next in line. They are in the bud phase, they should not be damaged, but it depends on how much the temperatures will drop."The last few winters have been very warm. The fruit trees cannot remain in winter dormancy for much long. The juice movement starts early, development starts early, and subsequent cold, as happened for the third consecutive year, completely destroys the harvest."According to him, growers cannot react in any way to the changing conditions, even with the old smoking methods. "This smoke method would be able to help when it reaches 1 degree below zero, but not lower than that," according to Kolev.Source: Agri.bg / Agroberichten Buitenland