Apricots cover about 8-9 thousand decares of a total of more than 28 thousand decares plantings within the Union of Danube Fruit Growers. Then comes about 3-4 thousand decares peaches, of which if the forecasts come true and temperatures drop, much of this fruit will die as well. "Unfortunately it will be a zero yield year for some fruits," says Nikolay Kolev.
First day of April already brings fresh snowfall to Sofia, Bulgaria.— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 1, 2020
Thanks to Nick Vasilkovski for sending the video. Posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/6mLUBPgpR2
Winter lingers around in April, in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria yesterday.— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 3, 2020
Thanks to Kiril Spasov for the report. Posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/LgAYvXpoYP
"The last few winters have been very warm. The fruit trees cannot remain in winter dormancy for much long. The juice movement starts early, development starts early, and subsequent cold, as happened for the third consecutive year, completely destroys the harvest."
According to him, growers cannot react in any way to the changing conditions, even with the old smoking methods. "This smoke method would be able to help when it reaches 1 degree below zero, but not lower than that," according to Kolev. Forecasts say temperatures are expected to drop to 1-2 degrees below zero over the next two nights, which will be critical for planting.
Source: Agri.bg / Agroberichten Buitenland