© ABC News



Seven states from Minnesota to Kansas are under ice and snow alerts Friday.There wasSeven states from Minnesota to Kansas are under ice and snow alerts Friday morning.The cold front associated with the storm system that brought the record snow to the Upper Midwest is moving east and south Friday, with an icy mix from Minneapolis to Kansas City.This cold front will reach southeastern Texas Friday afternoon, where severe weather is possible. The biggest threats with these severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, up to golf-ball size hail and an isolated threat for tornados. Heavy rain could also produce flash flooding.The storm will move into northern California Saturday morning and into southern California by Sunday afternoon and evening.Some areas in southern California could see up to 3 inches of rain Sunday into Monday, and this could cause flash flooding and even localized mudslides.