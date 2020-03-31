A massive forest fire in southwestern China has killed 19 people, according to a state media report on Tuesday (March 31).Eighteen firefighters and a local guide were confirmed dead, from a group of 21 firefighters who went to fight the blaze that had spread over more than 1,000 hectares of land near Xichang, a city in Sichuan province.The fire started on a farm on Monday (March 30) afternoon and quickly spread to nearby mountains due to strong winds, according to local reports.Flames and heavy smoke were seen drifting into the sky, posing a threat to a nearby town — including a gas storage station about 70 meters away from parts of the fire."This place (the gas station) is by far the most dangerous place in this forest fire in Xichang," said Zhang Shanhu, a member of the local fire and rescue team.Police have evacuated more than 1,200 people from the area, and local authorities have organized over 2,000 people to fight the blaze.Source: Reuters