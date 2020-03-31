Six farm workers, including two women, from Kalamb tehsil died on Sunday night after lightning struck the cow shed where they were busy preparing dung cakes. A cow was also killed in the incident.Resident deputy collector Lalitkumar Warhade of Yavatmal said the six farm workers died at Barad village of Ralegaon tehsil. The incident came to fore when a villager spotted their bodies.The deceased have been identified as Abhiman Vishvanath Ambadare (60), his wife Mandatai (50), Laxman Bapurao Koyare (50), Subhash Raju Nehare (20), all from village Neemgawhan of Kalamb tehsil, Sahebrao Gulabrao Devnale (45) and his wife Pisabai Devnale (40), both residents of Khodpakhindi village in Kalamb tehsil.The deceased were engaged by farm owner Ratan Gonde to make cowdung cakes. They were entrusted with cow and other cattle by the owner to graze them in the jungle.Ralegaon police and tehsildar reached the spot on Monday and sent their bodies for post mortem to Yavatmal GMCH.