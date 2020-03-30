Collision with truck

No connection with mobile radio

At the end of February over 100 starlings in the Thurgau village of Triboltingen are suddenly on the main road. The Tagblatt media reports the birds injuries."A third was moving its wings, the rest of the birds were dead," said an eyewitness, according to a report in the newspaper media. On a relatively small area on the street and the adjacent Meadow around 120 starlings were found. The hunting and fishing management in Frauenfeld, the news Agency Keystone-SDA confirmed on inquiry of the incident.. "Such violations indicate a collision back," said Livio Rey, spokesman of the Swiss ornithological Institute in Sempach LU, opposite Keystone-SDA. The injury came about during the impact after the crash of the birds, he said this was unlikely. "It looks more likely that they are colliding in flight with something."As the birds, Dario Moser, researcher of the hunting and fisheries management in the field said to and next to a busy street were, it was from a collision with a truck. This is also an ornithologist Rey holds for the most plausible explanation. "These migratory birds fly in dense swarms, and very quickly. If a bird of Prey has you startled, do not look at all, and could be flown into a passing truck.". In this case, a Thunderstorm and strong winds, however, are the most likely explanation.Also in The Hague, it was in the autumn of 2018 with a case in which around 300 starlings in a Park were dead on the ground. The incident generated a viral Fake News that 5G was to Test the reason for the death of the starlings. The most likely reason for the mass dying of the starlings was also this time in a collision, such as more detailed investigations revealed. Suddenly and violently startled, the birds flew very likely against branches and trunks and collided with each other and the ground.The bird Observatory-monitoring in Switzerland, the bird populations, and there is no evidence to suggest that stock declines are caused by mobile radio. "If mobile would be the death of the birds responsible, the question remains, why starlings more affected to be, as pigeons or sparrows, which occur frequently in settlements," asks Livio Rey.Source: Tages-Anzeiger