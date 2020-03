At times American Protestants were suspicious of immigrants, and though their suspicions have become notorious, they were not without reason. At any rate, the suspicions were quickly abandoned, and the immigrants were welcomed as fellow Americans. Today the immigrants are glorified and the natives disparaged, as if the immigrants were the originators, rather than the beneficiaries, of tolerance.

Opponents were mostly the unWoke — Catholics, anti-Darwinists, and such.Reader Terry Scambray has kindly submitted his review of a history of the eugenics movement, earlier published at New Oxford Review:A review of The Guarded Gate: Bigotry, Eugenics, and the Law that Kept Two Generations of Jews, Italians, and Other European Immigrants Out of America, by Daniel Okrent (Scribner, 2019. 402 pp.)Daniel Okrent has marshalled a compendium of damning statements and information which demonstrates the ignominy of the eugenics movement and how its advocates desperately sought to limit immigration to the United States. Though this tale is not new, Okrent's telling of it is clear, well organized and full of the smaller stories and details that enrich a narrative.Francis Galton began the eugenics movement, the stimulus for which came from his cousin, Charles Darwin.Darwin had supposedly demonstrated how nature made itself by the process of natural selection. Better known as "the survival of the fittest," natural selection was thought to be the engine of evolutionary progress, relentlessly forcing nature to better itself by killing the unfit while preserving the best and the brightest.This simple material process, however, had the profound consequence of making a Creator superfluous. Thus, as Okrent writes, "Darwin's On the Origin of Species was revolutionary." It showed "a universe liberated from the intangible and unverifiable homilies of religion, supposition, and superstition. If the development of the species was not guided by a divine hand, Galton reasoned, then neither were the minds of men."However, prominent individuals from America's aristocracy like Charles Eliot, president of Harvard, favored immigration from Southern and Eastern Europe as did businesses who wanted cheap labor and likewise steamship companies who profited from having immigrants occupy what might otherwise be empty space in steerage in their trans-Atlantic voyages.Literacy tests for immigrants were another plank in this guarded gate which attempted to limit immigration as well as to show the inferiority of undesirable newcomers to America. Enough opposition existed to such tests, however, so that they became a political football with Congress equivocating on the issue. President Grover Cleveland, decidedly, opposed such tests.Okrent shows how the renowned anthropologist Franz Boaz opposed the eugenics movement because he believed that environment shaped humans as opposed to their inherited, ethnic characteristics. But Boas, as a materialist, saw humans as merely one among the myriad organisms in nature just as Darwin did. For example, Boas arranged for six Alaskans to be brought to America where people could pay twenty-five cents apiece to see them on display.When four of the Alaskans died, "Boas had the flesh stripped from their bones, which became part of the collection" at the American Museum of Natural History.Nonetheless, despite the opposition to immigration, between 1880 and 1924 more than 20 million immigrants arrived in America, including four and a half million Italians and two million Jews. America's population was 50 million in 1880 and rose to around 106 million by 1920 making immigrants a substantial part of the population even subtracting those immigrants who returned to Europe which may have been a substantial number, accurate statistics on this being hard to come by. And even at that, a minuscule number were denied entry for health reasons. So the guarded gate was not as imposing it sounds.So also with the many social programs concocted to alleviate poverty but which destroyed, for example, black families and increased poverty by making fathers redundant; the global cooling hoax along with the mass starvation hoax of the 1970's led by Stanford's Paul Ehrlich; trade agreements which promised to make China fair and transparent in her trading policies and her treatment of her own people! And, of course, the latest and most egregious is the global warming/ climate change cult that threatens to destroy civilization if one is to take seriously the proposals of progressives.Certainly it is understandable that the many material improvements in the 19th century gave people hope that such progress could be applied to solving humanity's various conundrums. And, certainly, material improvements are often necessary to resolve such problems. But they are not sufficient to do so. Expertise has its place, but experience demonstrates that when the sublime Judaic-Christian doctrine that each individual is made in the image of God is ignored, then scientism and cults like eugenics flourish. Though progressives may see this doctrine as anachronistic, if not laughable, they would not chose to live where it is ignored.Perhaps the best summary of the tumultuous history of immigration to America was simply and eloquently put by the late Joseph Sobran who, not incidentally, was a Catholic: