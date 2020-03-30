© Sputnik / Anton Denisov

Moscow, where the number of coronavirus cases now exceeds 1,000, has introduced a tough self-isolation regime. From Monday, residents of the Russian capital will be only allowed to leave their homes in cases of absolute necessity.The decree, issued by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, applies to all age groups. People can continue to go to work, if they must, and enter or leave the capital. Moscow is Europe's largest city, with a population of over 13 million. The surrounding Moscow region, which has introduced similar restrictions, is home to another 7.5 million, meaning the metropolitan area dwarfs the likes of London and Paris.The Mayor said he felt forced to introduce stricter controls becauseMoscow authorities are also promoting social distancing, saying that people should maintain a distance of one-and-a-half meters. Business premises and shops have even ordered to create the proper conditions to achieve this, including markings on the floors and the introduction of special visiting regimes.He said a monthly unemployment payment of 19,500 rubles ($248) will be available, which is about a fifth of the average official income in the city. It's worth noting, however, that basic living costs are substantially lower in Russia than in Western Europe or North America. For instance, a single bus ticket in Moscow is 44 rubles ($0.55), compared to $2.75 in New York.Nevertheless, the 19,500 rubles payment is below Moscow's minimum wage of 20,195 rubles ($252).Those who contract Covid-19 will first be visited by doctors at home and given free anti-viral drugs. Subsequently, free medicine will be delivered by an ambulance, clinic staff or volunteers. Should their condition worsen, they will be taken to hospital.The tougher measures come after the number of infected in the city passed the 1,000 mark earlier on Sunday. The capital now accounts for two thirds of all reported Covid-19 cases in Russia. Mayor Sobyanin acknowledged that "the situation with the spread of the coronavirus has entered a new stage."