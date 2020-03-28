© Glenn Davis Stone/Washington University



"But Bt cotton had virtually no effect on the rise in cotton yields because it accounted for less than 5% of India's cotton crop at the time."

Genetically modified (GM) Bt cotton produces its own insecticide. The seeds were introduced in India in 2002 and today account for 90% of all cotton planting in the country. Bt cotton is now the most widely planted GM crop on small farms in the developing world.according to Glenn Davis Stone, professor of sociocultural anthropology and environmental studies, both in Arts & Sciences.Many economists and other observers based their assessments on much shorter time frames than Stone's new study, which spans 20 years.Stone, an internationally recognized expert on the human side of global agricultural trends, has published extensively on GM crops in the developing world. His previous work has been funded by the Templeton Foundation and the National Science Foundation.To prepare this new analysis, Stone partnered with entomologist K.R. Kranthi, the former director of India's Central Institute for Cotton Research. Kranthi is now the head of a technical division at the Washington-based International Cotton Advisory Committee."Yields in all crops jumped in 2003, but the increase was especially large in cotton," Stone said.Instead, huge increases in insecticides and fertilizers may have been the most significant changes.