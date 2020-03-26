A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked Sarangani province Thursday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).Phivolcs said the quake had a depth of 49 kilometers in the town of Maasim when it jolted the area at 11:38 p.m.Intensity VI was recorded in General Santos City, while Intensity V was recorded in Malungon and Alabel in Sarangani.Koronadal City in South Cotabato and Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental recorded Instensity IV and I, respectively.Phivolcs warned of possible damages and aftershocks.