A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked Sarangani province Thursday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said the quake had a depth of 49 kilometers in the town of Maasim when it jolted the area at 11:38 p.m.

Intensity VI was recorded in General Santos City, while Intensity V was recorded in Malungon and Alabel in Sarangani.

Koronadal City in South Cotabato and Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental recorded Instensity IV and I, respectively.

Phivolcs warned of possible damages and aftershocks.