© Ryan Cooke/CBC



Snowfall through 6:30 am:

27 cm at Terra Nova;

18 cm at Gander #YQX;

17 cm at St. John's #YYT;

5 cm at Deer Lake #YDF;

5 cm at Stephenville #YJT.



Some more snow to come for central/eastern areas. #nlwx — Rodney Barney (@rcbstormpost) March 25, 2020

St. John's didn't get the full brunt of a storm system that swept across the island on Tuesday night, but high winds are still expected to make a mess of it Wednesday.About 17 centimetres fell in the capital city and surrounding area. A further five centimetres is forecast to fall throughout the morning on Wednesday, as winds gust up to 90 km/h."We probably shouldn't let our guard down because as the day goes on, the wind is going to pick up,"said Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney.The system was initially expected to bring as much as 30 centimetres to the northeast Avalon, but Barney said the system tracked a little further west.The snow isn't expected to cause much disruption since most people in the metro region have nowhere to go. Schools and non-essential businesses are already closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Barney said a significant amount of rain could be coming Friday, which would help sop up the snowfall.Until then, however, things could be icy. Temperatures on Wednesday night could drop to - 4 C.