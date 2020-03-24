Science & Technology
Squids can edit their own genes
The University of Chicago
Mon, 23 Mar 2020 18:33 UTC
The study, led by Isabel C. Vallecillo-Viejo and Joshua Rosenthal at the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL), Woods Hole, is published this week in Nucleic Acids Research.
The discovery provides another jolt to the central dogma of molecular biology, which states that genetic information is passed faithfully from DNA to messenger RNA to the synthesis of proteins. In 2015, Rosenthal and colleagues discovered that squid "edit" their messenger RNA instructions to an extraordinary degree - orders of magnitude more than humans do — allowing them to fine-tune the type of proteins that will be produced in the nervous system.
In humans, axon dysfunction is associated with many neurological disorders. Insights from the present study could accelerate the efforts of biotech companies that seek to harness this natural RNA editing process in humans for therapeutic benefit.
Scientists from Tel Aviv University and The University of Colorado at Denver collaborated with MBL scientists on the study.
Previously, Rosenthal and colleagues showed that octopus and cuttlefish also rely heavily on mRNA editing to diversify the proteins they can produce in the nervous system. Together with squid, these animals are known for strikingly sophisticated behaviors, relative to other invertebrates.
Citation: Isabel C. Vallecillo-Viejo, et al. (2020) Spatially regulated editing of genetic information with a neuron. Nucleic Acids Research, doi: 10.1093/nar/gkaa172
The Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) is dedicated to scientific discovery - exploring fundamental biology, understanding marine biodiversity and the environment, and informing the human condition through research and education. Founded in Woods Hole, Massachusetts in 1888, the MBL is a private, nonprofit institution and an affiliate of the University of Chicago.
Quote of the Day
In the Truth there is no news, and in the News there is no truth
- Popular Russian saying under Soviet Communism
