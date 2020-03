© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque



Senate Democrats have blocked for the second time the procedural vote on the stimulus bill, intended to help the US workers and companies shut down over the Covid-19 pandemic.The motion to invoke cloture - limiting the debate - failed to get the necessary three-fifths of the senators present to agree, with 49 votes for and 46 against on Monday afternoon."The American people have had enough of this nonsense," McConnell thundered on the Senate floor.The vote on the $1.8 trillion bill broke mostly along party lines, with Senator Doug Jones (D-Alabama) the sole yea vote on the Democratic side of the aisle. It was the second time the Senate failed to move the gargantuan aid package forward; a vote on Sunday failed similarly, with 47 votes on either side.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) has drawn up a competing coronavirus aid bill that, at 1,119 pages, manages to include every item on longstanding Democratic wish lists, most of which have nothing to do with coronavirus but which would benefit from being smuggled along in a must-pass bill.While Senate Democrats had initially supported the stimulus, Pelosi announced her competing bill at the eleventh hour, pushing for several of the coronavirus-unrelated provisions to be inserted into the Senate version. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) hinted at such an outcome as early as Thursday, according to the Hill , reportedly telling his fellow Democrats on a conference call that "This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision."The phonebook-sized legislation veers further into the realm of self-parody with a requirement that airlines provide passengers with information on greenhouse gas emissions.