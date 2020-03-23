© Antonio Bronic/Reuters



As the largest earthquake to hit Croatia in 140 years occurred, our Earth is beginning to enter an electromagnetic anomaly zone during the next four years as the gas giant planets form a perfect square in one quadrant of the solar system that hasn't been seen since 575AD. CO2 levels globally set to decrease this year as the world ceases business, and because if the decline in solar activity on a 400 year cycle the planet will cool and the IPCC will be there to take credit for a natural cycle. EU survey says 60%+ want to end short haul domestic flights indefinitely.