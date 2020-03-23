The policemen, who were caught unawares, remained stranded inside the vehicle for over three hours after the owner located the car at Nai Basti village in Lakhimpur Kheri district, located 143 kilometres away from Uttar Pradesh capital.The policemen -- one sub-inspector and two constables posted at Lucknow's Gomtinagar police station -- went to Lakhimpur Kheri district reportedly to investigate a case on Wednesday in a 2018 model SUV, which was seized on Tuesday night after a squabble between two parties.The vehicle owner has lodged a complaint with Lucknow Police, alleging misuse of his car.A statement from Lucknow Police commissioner Sujeet Pandey's office said, "SHO (station house officer) Gomtinagar, Pramendra Kumar Singh, has been sent to the spot to probe the incident. Action will be taken against the guilty."Explaining the GPS-enabled locking system installed in a vehicle, an expert said that the mechanism ensures safety of cars.If a vehicle owner feels that his car is not in safe hands, he can send a message to the micro controller that relays signals to stop the engine and also lock the doors. The car can only be restarted after the car owner sends the password to the micro controller.