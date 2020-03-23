© REUTERS/Lucas Jackson



Jake Tapper of CNN has admitted to not fact-checking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on his show after she'd said the administration called the coronavirus a "hoax," but claimed it was okay because Trump "lies so often."Tapper remained silent on Sunday when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) criticized the Trump administration's response to the pandemic on CNN's 'State of the Union' show, claiming that the White House had at one point labeled the disease a "hoax."In response to criticism from Washington Examiner and Campus Reform writer Abigail Marone, that the New York congresswoman was pushing a false narrative on his show and that he was allowing it,"I thought about [fact-checking], because the president did not call the virus a hoax," Tapper tweeted. "But I didn't because he *did* call a hoax the concerns of those saying that the response from the president was insufficient and that he was downplaying the gravity of the crisis."The CNN host went further in excusing himself for not doing his job by saying it is difficult to fact-check false statements about the president because he's a politician who "lies so often."