Russia is set to send teams of doctors, protective gear and medical equipment to Italy to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. It follows an appeal by Italian PM Giuseppe Conte during a phone call with Vladimir Putin.The coronavirus is spreading like wildfire in the southern European country, where nearly 800 people succumbed to the disease on Saturday alone - the largest daily loss since the start of the pandemic.The overall number of deaths in Italy now stands at 4,825, with 53,578 infected, having long surpassed China, where the virus originated."In response to a request from the Italian side, the Russian president confirmed his readiness to promptly provide the necessary assistance and outlined the specific parameters [of what Russia can offer]," the Kremlin's press service reported. It further noted that Putin initiated the phone call with Conte.