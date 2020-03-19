© Reuters / Azad Lashkari



Britain has pulled some of its forces home from a training mission in Iraq, due to a slowdown in operations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The illness has forced the British military to reassess its priorities.of the 400 or so British troops will be pulled from Iraq and sent home to "support loved ones facing the challenges of the virus," the Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday. Some, the MoD added.to train Kurdish forces battling Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants, but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that the virus had slowed the "tempo of training," and. Before training the Kurds, British soldiers fought alongside US and coalition forces in Iraq between 2003 and 2011, in a war that cost 180 British lives and remained unpopular with the public throughout.The global pandemic - which has infected more than 225,000 people worldwide and killed nearly 10,000 - has forced the British government to reassess its military priorities. As Wallace announced the Iraq withdrawal,The British military is not the only fighting force affected by Covid-19.The exercise - which prepared NATO forces to repel a large-scale invasion of Europe - was criticized by Moscow as provocative.However, as was the case in Iraq, the rampaging virus achieved what international opposition could not. It sent the troops home packing.