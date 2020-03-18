Strong winds and snow have battered areas at higher altitude in Ronda and Madrid.Pictures circulated today of early morning traffic grinding to a halt on the Ronda to San Pedro section of the A-397 thanksGuardia Civil officers are warning drivers still travelling despite the lock down to take care when passing through the area but conditions are expected to become clear by the end of the day.The MeteoGib Facebook page has also warned coastal areas that high swells and strong currents will hit the south west Andalucia for the next 12 - 18 hours.