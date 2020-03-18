© Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has promised immediate financial relief "within the next two weeks" to Americans hit hard by the coronavirus recession - plus a massive financial aid package for the airline industry."We want to make sure Americans get money in their pocket quickly," he said, adding that a "payroll tax holiday" for longer-term financial relief of six to eight months is also in the works.While Mnuchin implied an income cutoff to the immediate financial stimulus, suggesting "people who make a million dollars a year" would not be getting help, he also announced a massive $300 billion tax deferral.The treasury secretary was reluctant to provide exact figures for industry-specific aid, but promised massive a package for the stricken airline industry. "This is worse than 9/11, for the airline industry, they are almost ground to a halt," he said, stressing that while the administration wanted Americans to avoid unnecessary travel, it wanted to maintain the ability to have air travel domestically where critically needed.Asked about an aid package for the restaurant industry, which has been one of the hardest-hit by the epidemic due to quarantines and safety precautions, Mnuchin urged state governments to allow fast food restaurants to keep their drive-through lanes open and promoted the use of delivery and takeout apps to maintain social distancing.President Donald Trump promised a massive financial stimulus was making its way through Congress, expressing impatience with the piecemeal aid packages that had been passed so far. "We're going big, and that's the way it'll be," he told reporters."The banks are record-setting strong," Trump insisted.After meeting with Senate Republicans later in the afternoon, Mnuchin appeared to have scaled back his expectations of immediate action, calling the stimulus package an "ongoing discussion." He explained the proposal would inject $1 trillion into the economy on top of the deferred tax payments, through a combination of loans, direct checks to individuals, and "creating liquidity for businesses."