the country's military said without mentioning any casualties.This appears to be the latest in a series of harassing rocket attacks against sites in Iraq where NATO troops are stationed. One last week resulted in the deaths of two US troops and a British military medic at Camp Taji, triggering retaliatory airstrikes against Iraq's Shia militia forces.The situation for foreign troops in Iraq escalated after the US assassination on Iraqi soil of a senior Iranian general and his Iraqi host. The national parliament voted to have NATO forces removed from the country, but the alliance doesn't seem to have any intention to comply.