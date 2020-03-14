Reasonable grounds

The Alliance has been preparing to stage its biggest military exercise in decades when it encountered a foe it was not apparently ready to face — the coronavirus. Now, the drill is at risk, while its true aim comes to the fore.A large-scale exercise with a pompous namewas expected to become the biggest one for the Alliance in a quarter of a century. Up to 20,000 US troops together with some 17,000 more soldiers from 17 other NATO members were scheduled to take part in the drill, which was about to be held [in]Staged mainly between April and May, this training designed to supposedly promote peace through deterrence and practicing to counter a hypothetical military aggression was aimed at demonstrating the Europeans that the Alliance is there to protect them against any threat - particularly if one imagines, let's say, Russia to be the one.Yet, instead, the would-be brave defenders of the Old Continent — together with the Europeans themselves — faced a threat of another nature, the one, which they probably were not ready to deal with. The deadly novel coronavirus officially known as Covid-19Now, the drills' plan is cracking at the seams and it is increasingly unclear if the large-scale war games will take place at all. The US European Command already said earlier this week it would scale down America's participation in the exercise and modify it accordingly. The news comes on the heels of another drill cancellation, withall because of the fears of coronavirus.So what does this whole situation tells us about the Alliance's capabilities ... and goals?Let's be clear:for now at least. Yet, this might well happen, analysts and former military officials told RT.former Pentagon official Michael Maloof said, while a retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski believed the drills could be either delayedAnd the western nations might have good reasons for such a move, since, according to Kwiatkowski,where they could help withIf the situation with the deadly disease that already claimed thousands of lives across the world and infected over 140,000 people globally worsens, the authorities might need the Army to contain social tensions as well, the retired lieutenant colonel believes.Apart from that,particularly if they come back from epidemic-stricken areas.Maloof explains, adding that if any US personnel were sent to Europe for an exercise, they would have to "go through mandatory two weeks" of quarantine.Another problem might well be that the— both in terms of equipment and psychology.The US troops "do receive training in biological warfare and have equipment for that," Maloof said, admitting, however, that he issimply because Covid-19 is something the US military have never dealt with before.The panic gripping ordinary citizens when they hear the news about the disease constantly conquering new grounds might turn out to be affecting the soldiers as well, Kwiatkowski notes.Another thing is that any drills of this scale are likely to involve a lot of meeting and talking and hand-shaking on part of the NATO's top brass, who are arguably often in their twilight years. That means they would potentially expose themselves to a risk of infection — and that is probably something they would very much like to avoid, Sergey Mikhailov, a senior fellow at the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISI) believes."They could very well call off the drills if they consider an information about the risk of infection for all command staff members in Europe real," he told RT.Sending troops to supposedly disease-plagued areas for no real reason could also very well turn outMikhail Khodarenok, a retired colonel in the Russian Air Defense Forces and former General Staff officer, told RT:The military analyst said thatwhich become all the more important ahead of the US presidential elections in particular.Besides,Mikhailov believes. That is not to mention that the drills would likely fail to reach its true goal, which is arguably to remind the world (and the western public) about the might and importance of the Alliance, now as the world is preoccupied with the coronavirus concerns anyway."Such an event should instill confidence in allies and put pressure on adversaries," he explained, adding that now both NATO's allies and potential adversaries are too busy fighting the pandemic. Maloof also believes