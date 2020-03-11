© AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti

One person died and 13 others were injured in an explosion on Tuesday at a small chemical plant in Barcelona, local emergency services in Catalonia's regional capital said.There was no health risk to the residents of La Verneda neighborhood where the plant was located, said a Barcelona city government spokeswoman.Officials were checking with the plant owners to determine what type of products exploded., footage from local channel Beteve showed.The plant is run by a firm named Proquibasa, the spokeswoman added. Proquibasa describes itself in its LinkedIN profile as one of the leading Spanish-based distributors of commodity and specialty chemicals.