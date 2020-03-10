© AP/Darko Vojinovic



During an extraordinary session on February 17, Bosnian Serb lawmakers voted 72-2 to suspend the work of all RS representatives in Bosnia's institutions until the federal parliamentAddressing Republika Srpska's legislature in Banja Luka on February 17, Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia's multiethnic presidency, said: "Goodbye [Bosnia], welcome [Republika Srpska's] exit. We will see each other in 60 days."Following the 1995 Dayton peace accords that ended the Bosnian war, three foreign judges serve on the court along with two Croats, two Muslims, and two Serbs.Tensions have flared in Bosnia since theDodik has repeatedly called for a referendum on the status of the Serb-led entity, saying Bosnian Serbs had a right to decide their own future.In reaction to the move, Valentin Inzko, the European Union's high representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina, warned on February 17 thatBosnia remains deeply divided along ethnic lines.The country emerged from a 1992-95 war as two autonomous regions -- the Bosnian-Croat Federation and Republika Srpska -- united under a weak central government.Last week, theThe decisions of the Constitutional Court are "final and binding and must be implemented," they said in a joint statement.