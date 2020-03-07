© (Austin Ingram/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class via AP, File)The Associated Press



China's Defense Ministry says a report one of its navy ships fired a laser last month at a U.S. Navy surveillance plane circling overhead does not "accord with reality."The report last month was the latest accusation that Chinese forces have used lasers to harass and potentially damage U.S. and other nations' military aircraft and personnel.However, ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang was quoted as saying Friday that the ministry "refuted" the report and said"The American aircraft's behavior was unfriendly in intention and unprofessional by operation, which severely threatened the safety of the vessels, aircraft and crew of both sides," he said.of firing a laser at a U.S. surveillance aircraft flying over the Philippine Sea west of Guam, an act the U.S. deemed unsafe and a violation of international codes and agreements. The statement from U.S. Pacific Fleet saidThe Philippine Sea lies far to the north and west of the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety despite countering claims by others.The U.S. has sought to avoid such incidents with the signing of agreements with China on handling unexpected incidents at sea and in the air, but Beijing has apparently not followed those protocols consistently.