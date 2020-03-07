A resident of Home Sweet Home, an assisted living facility in Washington County, about 8 miles south of Chipley, Fla., died after being mauled by a pack of dogs earlier this week.The dogs have since been removed from the property by the Washington County Animal Control."This investigation remains ongoing, and we are working diligently with the Department of Health and all other assisting agencies to ensure the future safety of the residents of this facility, as well as all other assisted living facilities within our county," said Sheriff Crews.