© Greg Nash



Rebecca Kheel is a staff writer for The Hill

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday the United States has seen "mixed" results in the first days of a peace deal with the Taliban.Esper's comments to the Senate Armed Services Committee come after the U.S. military conducted its first airstrike since the Trump administration signed the deal, which U.S. Forces Afghanistan said was a response to a Taliban attack on an Afghan military checkpoint."The results so far have been mixed," Esper said. "The Taliban are honoring their piece in terms of not attacking U.S. and coalition forces but not in terms of sustaining the reduction in violence."The deal does not commit the Taliban to continue a reduction in violence, which it adhered to as a confidence-building measure in the week leading up to signing the agreement.The insurgents said Monday they were no longer bound by the reduction in violence and would resume their offensive operations against the Afghan government.Earlier Wednesday morning, U.S. Forces Afghanistan announced it conducted an airstrike on Taliban fighters "who were actively attacking" Afghan forces in Helmand province.Esper, who was in Kabul the day the agreement was signed in Qatar, stressed Wednesday that the deal with the Taliban allows U.S. forces to defend their Afghan partners and that "it's the commitment I made to the Afghans when I was there."The airstrike came hours after President Trump spoke by phone with the Taliban's lead negotiator — the first known conversation between a U.S. president and the Taliban since the start of the war — a call that Trump described as the two agreeing on the need for "no violence."It is meant to precede talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government to secure peace. But those intra-Afghan talks have hit a snag before they even begin over a provision in the U.S.-Taliban deal for a prisoner swap, a plan the Afghan government quickly rejected.Esper said Wednesday that U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is "over there now" trying to "pull the parties back together" to set the conditions for the intra-Afghan talks.Testifying alongside Esper, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley stressed that Taliban attacks this week have been "low level."There's no attacks in Kabul. There's no high-profile attacks. There's no suicide bombers. There's no vehicle-borne suicide, no attack against U.S. forces, no attack against coalition. There's a whole laundry list of these things that aren't happening," Milley said. "Yes, there were significant numbers of attacks, small attacks. They were all beaten back.""They've got their range of hard-liners and soft-liners, and so they're wrestling with that too, I think," he said.