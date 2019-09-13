© Noorullah Shirzada / AFP

We can do it for a hundred years.

Talks with the Taliban to put an end to the longest of America's forever wars were killed off by the US last week. The Afghan militant movement is prepared to fight a hundred more years, its chief negotiator told RT."We are still committed to the negotiations. Our stance is that there is no solution to the conflict except negotiations and except peace on the table. We hope that Mr. Trump rethinks his announcement and comes back to where we were," the official said."The war was imposed on us. It is American soldiers who are in Afghanistan. It's not our mujahedeen in Washington," he said. He added that Trump's justification for stopping talks clashed with statements by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who appeared on TV the following day and said the US killed "over 1,000 Taliban" over ten prior days, as negotiations were under way.The Taliban representative said the Trump administration proved to be no different to that of Barack Obama, which also held peace talks with the Afghan militants before ending them at the last moment. He questioned Washington's commitment to resolving the situation and ending what is now a 19-year-long anti-insurgency war that the US apparently cannot win through military force.Stanikzai reiterated that only after a formal agreement is signed and US troops are pulled out of Afghanistan would the Taliban be able to settle its differences with other political forces in Afghanistan, including the US-backed government in Kabul."We need a practical thing. When it is signed, there will be [a] ceasefire between us and the American forces. We will give safe passage to the American forces," he said. "When they go out, inter-Afghan talks can start and a comprehensive ceasefire and other domestic issues can be discussed."