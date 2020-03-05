© AFP / DAVID HANCOCK



Australia's only national newswire will be shuttered after 85 years of operation, with around 180 staff told Tuesday their jobs will end in June."This decision's been made with very heavy hearts. It's been made on an economic and financial basis," chief executive Bruce Davidson said following the announcement.The newswire will close at the end of June while its subediting business Pagemasters is set to close at the end of August.People took to social media to express their concern while there were tributes in parliament."They have a wonderful history in this place and when you have such an important institution such as AAP coming to an end that is a matter of real concern," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said to journalists sitting in the press gallery at federal parliament.Members of the opposition party held up signs emblazoned with: "Thanks AAP" while their party leader read out the names of the Canberra team."You will leave a massive void," opposition leader Anthony Albanese said.Originally founded by media baron Keith Murdoch in 1935, AAP became a central source of news for major outlets in Australia and overseas.Staff were told between 30 and 50 jobs would be made available at the company's two major shareholders Nine and News Corp Australia.Journalists tweeting after the meeting described the news as shattering."Today is a sad day for an industry I love and a career/life that I've loved even more," Sydney journalist Dominica Sanda tweeted.