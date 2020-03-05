© Peter Gamlen

What is worry?

How does worry work?

Three things to help your worries

Give yourself a worry "budget," an amount of time in which you allow yourself to worry about a problem . When that time is up (start with 20 minutes), consciously redirect your thoughts.

. When that time is up (start with 20 minutes), consciously redirect your thoughts. When you notice that you're worried about something, push yourself to come up with a next step or to take action .

. Write your worries down. Research has shown that just eight to 10 minutes of writing can help calm obsessive thoughts.

What is stress?

How does stress work?

Three things to help your stress

Get exercise . This is a way for your body to recover from the increase of adrenaline and cortisol.

. This is a way for your body to recover from the increase of adrenaline and cortisol. Get clear on what you can and can't control . Then focus your energy on what you can control and accept what you can't.

. Then focus your energy on what you can control and accept what you can't. Don't compare your stress with anyone else's stress. Different people respond differently to stressful situations.

What is anxiety?

How does anxiety work?

Three things to help your anxiety

Limit your sugar, alcohol and caffeine intake . Because anxiety is physiological, stimulants may have a significant impact.

. Because anxiety is physiological, stimulants may have a significant impact. Check in with your toes. How do they feel? Wiggle them. This kind of refocusing can calm you and break the anxiety loop .

. When you're in the middle of an anxiety episode, talking or thinking about it will not help you. Try to distract yourself with your senses: Listen to music, jump rope for five minutes, or rub a piece of Velcro or velvet.