© Karim Jaafar / AFP



The United States lacks the legal standing to sign a peace deal or determine the future of Afghanistan. We believe that the United Nations has the appropriate authority to facilitate intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as to monitor them, and ensure that the agreement is implemented.

Iran has said that, despite cutting a deal with the Taliban, the US has absolutely no right to decide Afghanistan's future, andThe US-Taliban deal signed on Saturday set up the framework for future talks between the Taliban and the US-backed government in Kabul. Washington promised to scale down and then completely withdraw all coalition troops in 14 months, provided the negotiations go as planned and the militants fulfill their commitments.