The windstorm of February 22 and 23 has caused severe damage to banana plantations in the islands of Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera, Gran Canaria and, to a lesser extent, El Hierro.

It is estimated that about 8,000 plots have been affected by this storm. The north of Tenerife, especially the plantations located in Puerto de la Cruz, is among the most affected areas, with up to 80% of the plants on the ground, and severe damages to those that are still standing. The municipalities of Guía de Isora and Adeje have also been affected by this storm. In this area, where around 90% of this season's fruit had already been harvested, the prospect is that the consequences of the damage will actually be felt in the next season.

The island of La Palma has also suffered the consequences of the wind, with places like Tijarafe and Los Llanos recording great damages. In Las Breñas there are also plenty of plants on the ground and considerable defoliation.

The plantations in the municipalities of Guía and Gáldar, in Gran Canaria, as well as Valle Gran Rey, in La Gomera, have also recorded severe damages. In the case of El Hierro, the most severe problems have been reported in some facilities in Frontera.

All banana farms in the Canary Islands have insurance protecting both production and facilities against all climatic risks. ASPROCAN recommends reporting the damages to the insurers within seven days after the incident, as well as leaving the plot untouched until the visit from an expert, as long as this does not have an impact on the irrigation system or treatments are required.