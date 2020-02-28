It is estimated that about 8,000 plots have been affected by this storm.

The windstorm of February 22 and 23 has caused severe damage to banana plantations in the islands of Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera, Gran Canaria and, to a lesser extent, El Hierro.The north of Tenerife, especially the plantations located inThe municipalities of Guía de Isora and Adeje have also been affected by this storm. In this area, where around 90% of this season's fruit had already been harvested, the prospect is that the consequences of the damage will actually be felt in the next season.All banana farms in the Canary Islands have insurance protecting both production and facilities against all climatic risks. ASPROCAN recommends reporting the damages to the insurers within seven days after the incident, as well as leaving the plot untouched until the visit from an expert, as long as this does not have an impact on the irrigation system or treatments are required.