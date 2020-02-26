but the next campaign is also at risk.

Many crops facing a "lost year"The assessment of the damage caused by the wind and calima in the Canary Islands is already underway. We will still have to wait a few days to know the full extent of the damage,In certain parts of the islands, the effects of the storm on the banana plantations resemble those caused by the tropical storm Delta in 2005, says Javier Gutiérrez, general secretary of the Association of Agricultural Producers and Livestock Farmers of the Canary Islands (Asaga Canarias). In Tenerife, this applies to the farms located in the Orotava Valley, although also to those in part of the south, as well as in La Palmasays the island's secretary of the Coordinator of Agricultural Producers and Livestock Organizations (COAG), Juan Antonio Hernández, who pointed out thatThe windstorm has caused considerable damage to infrastructure: walls, windbreaks and greenhouses. The general secretary of Asaga warned that repairing them will bring an "extra cost" that probably won't be covered by insurers.Avocados have also been harmed, partly because they are in the middle of the flowering period. The next harvest may thus have been compromised.