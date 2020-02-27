© Government of Piedecuesta



Santander Department

Caldas Department

Al enviar un mensaje de solidaridad a las familias afectadas por la avalancha en Piedecuesta, Santander, el Presidente @IvanDuque informó que desde el momento que ocurrió la tragedia, dio instrucciones precisas a la @UNGRD para que brinde la debida atención a los damnificados. pic.twitter.com/zNuY5uBOGr — Presidencia Colombia (@infopresidencia) February 27, 2020

En Chinchiná, Caldas se mantiene operación por parte de entidades operativas y cuerpos de socorro para dar con el paradero de las personas que aún se encuentran desaparecidas, luego de que anoche un movimiento en masa sepultara dos viviendas en donde se encontraban cinco personas pic.twitter.com/2FKBhun8mc — UNGRD (@UNGRD) February 26, 2020

At least 8 people have died in floods and landslides in the departments of Santander and Caldas in Colombia after heavy rain over the last few days.Flooding caused damage to roads and houses in the area, leaving 150 people displaced. At least 7 people were injured, including 3 who were rescued.The national government is providing support for the emergency response in Piedecuesta. Teams from police, civil defence and fire service are carrying out search operations. Several roads have been closed in the affected area.Heavy rain and overflowing creeks caused raging flash floods in Floridablanca municipality in the department of Santander on 28 January 2020.. Three other houses were severely damaged.Three people died in a landslide in Neira, Caldas Department in April 2019.At least 16 people died after landslides near the city of Manizales, Department of Caldas in April 2017.