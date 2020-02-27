Santander Department
Colombia's National Unit for Management of Disaster Risk (UNGRD) reports that at least 3 people died and 6 are still missing after flooding in Piedecuesta Municipality in Santander Department.
UNGRD said the heavy rain caused several small rivers and creeks to break their banks in the affected areas. Flooding caused damage to roads and houses in the area, leaving 150 people displaced. At least 7 people were injured, including 3 who were rescued.
The national government is providing support for the emergency response in Piedecuesta. Teams from police, civil defence and fire service are carrying out search operations. Several roads have been closed in the affected area.
Heavy rain and overflowing creeks caused raging flash floods in Floridablanca municipality in the department of Santander on 28 January 2020.
Caldas Department
Meanwhile in Caldas Department, a landslide struck in the Los Mangos neighborhood of Chinchina municipality on 26 February, destroying 2 houses and leaving at least 5 people dead. Three other houses were severely damaged.
Three people died in a landslide in Neira, Caldas Department in April 2019.
At least 16 people died after landslides near the city of Manizales, Department of Caldas in April 2017.
Al enviar un mensaje de solidaridad a las familias afectadas por la avalancha en Piedecuesta, Santander, el Presidente informó que desde el momento que ocurrió la tragedia, dio instrucciones precisas para que brinde la debida atención a los damnificados.
#UnidosPorPiedecuesta— Bomberos Florida/ca (@floridabomberos) February 26, 2020
Así se realizan las operaciones de búsqueda por parte de nuestros operativos en el apoyo a la emergencia presentada en Piedecuesta.
En Chinchiná, Caldas se mantiene operación por parte de entidades operativas y cuerpos de socorro para dar con el paradero de las personas que aún se encuentran desaparecidas, luego de que anoche un movimiento en masa sepultara dos viviendas en donde se encontraban cinco personas