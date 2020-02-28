Meteor fireball over Arizona
© YouTube/S Paris (screen capture)
If you looked up at the sky early Wednesday morning, you may have noticed something spectacular. And it definitely wasn't a bird or a plane.

On Wednesday, YouTuber S Paris captured an object zooming through the sky on his dashcam at around 5:30 a.m. In the video's description, S Paris believes the object that came down is a meteor.

With the sun still down, the video showcased a clear visual of the meteor flying through the sky.

According to YouTuber, the video was captured on the southeast side of Tucson.


The skies above Arizona have been particularly active recently; at least two other suspected meteors were spotted in February alone.

Yesterday's sightings weren't restricted to Arizona, however. "This does appear to be a bright meteor as observations are spread out from southern California, southern Utah, and Arizona," Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society said.