© YouTube/S Paris (screen capture)

If you looked up at the sky early Wednesday morning, you may have noticed something spectacular. And it definitely wasn't a bird or a plane.On Wednesday, YouTuber S Paris captured an object zooming through the sky on his dashcam at around 5:30 a.m. In the video's description, S Paris believes the object that came down is a meteor.With the sun still down, the video showcased a clear visual of the meteor flying through the sky.According to YouTuber, the video was captured on the southeast side of Tucson.The skies above Arizona have been particularly active recently; at least two other suspected meteors were spotted in February alone.Yesterday's sightings weren't restricted to Arizona, however. "This does appear to be a bright meteor as observations are spread out from southern California, southern Utah, and Arizona," Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society said.