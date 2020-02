© Jemal Countess / Getty Images via AFP

The Bloomberg campaign says he is such a 'relatable' guy, he could eat Subway sandwiches every day. Their receipts tell another story, but keep it to yourself - saying it out loud could trigger an invasion on your Twitter feed., Wong tweeted. "The filings show $0 in expenditures at Subway," she said.OK, so maybe Bloomberg pays for his Meatball Marinara subs out of his own pocket? Twitter users detected a wave of comments rushing to correct the record - the only problem is they did so using the exact same words.Some of the responses, however, are no longer available, and the accounts have been suspended.The rules were updated in 2019 over concerns regarding the activities of 'Russian-backed accounts' ahead of the election. So maybe Bloomberg supporters should do a better job distinguishing themselves from election-meddling bots - otherwise, as one Twitter user said : with candidates like this, who needs Russian bots?