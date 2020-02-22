© JP/Bambang Muryanto



Operasi Pencarian dan Pertolongan dilanjutkan pagi ini bersama SAR Gabungan..

Dimulai pkl 07.00 WIB. Dengan fokus penyisiran sungai dari TKP - Hotel Gajah, dengan jarak 25,19 KM dibagi dalam 4 seksi lokasi pencarian.. pic.twitter.com/UZmMzpzWEz — BPBD DIY (@Pusdalops_diy) February 21, 2020

A joint search and rescue team reported on Saturday that eight students had died during a flash flood that swept away a group of scouts trekking on the banks of the Sembor River in Donokerto village in Sleman, Yogyakarta.Wahyu said the rescue operation was under way, with 853 personnel deployed to find the missing students. The operation had continued at 7 a.m. on Saturday."The focus of the search today is from the location of the incident [in Donokerto village] to [Pondok Gajah Homestay in Sleman], with a total area of operation of 25.19 kilometers. The personnel are divided into four teams, dispatched to separate locations," as written on the agency's official Twitter account, @Pusdalops_diy.Several rescuers were also looking at a weir located near the incident. A diver searched for victims at the bottom of the river, as observed by The Jakarta Post.The victims were among 257 seventh and eighth graders of Turi 1 junior high school taking part in scouting activities on Friday.He went on to say that Sempor River had for years been used for trekking and was known for its cleanliness.