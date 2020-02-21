PETRICHOR - THE SCENT OF RAIN
While walking in the rain you are inhaling the smell of the rain that calms down the mind thus letting out all the suppressed feelings and thoughts. The word Petrichor was given by Australian scientists, Isabel Joy Bear and Richard Thomas, who were inspired by the Greek words petros, meaning stone, and ichor meaning the fluid that flows from the veins of the gods. This amazing scent is produced by nitrogen molecules, soil-dwelling bacteria, and the oils released from plants while dry periods.
Therefore if you practice walking in the rain you will gain many benefits along with reduced stress levels.
BENEFITS OF WALKING IN THE RAIN
Aside the incredible anxiety relief a walk in the rain can offer other benefits for the body and mind. Here they are:
- Breathing fresh and clean air
This has been scientifically proven by a conducted study, released in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics. The researchers held the experiment in the group's MIT Collection Efficiency Chamber which represents a 3-foot-tall glass chamber that generates single droplets of rain at a controlled rate and size. They also confirmed that the air is cleaner after heavy rainfall, therefore when raining open your window wide and inhale the fresh air, or even better go for a walk outside.
- Offers relaxation
Orfeu Buxton, an associate professor of biobehavioral health at Pennsylvania State University, explains it in this way:
"These slow, whooshing noises are the sounds of non-threats, which is why they work to calm people. It's like they're saying: 'Don't worry, don't worry, don't worry."
The sound that is produced is considered to be a white noise that masks all other noises. Thanks to this white noise our mind is not fixating on the other sounds that bother us. The white-noise effect helps us to fall asleep easier and have more relaxing rest.
- The hair and skin benefit from rainwater
- Rainy and cold weather helps in burning more fats and calories
This has been confirmed by a Japanese conducted study, released in the International Journal of Sports Medicine. For the purpose of this study, a group of Japanese researchers had seven healthy men running on a treadmill for half an hour, in a chamber that simulated rainy conditions. The results showed that when the physical activity is done in cold and rainy weather the body burns more fat and calories than in moderate weather.
- Exercising gets longer and faster
If you exercise while raining the rainwater acts as a cooling system thereby preventing the inevitable overheating while exercising. This could be a solution to minimize any increase in body temperature. This habit will lower the risk of heart disease and allow you to exercise longer, faster, and more efficient.
According to a carried out recent research published in the Journal of Sports Sciences the intermittent facial water spray while exercising assists in better performance. The research involved 9 trained male runners who ran on the treadmill in the heat for a distance of 5km. During the running time trials their faces were intermittently sprayed with cool water. The findings of the research showed better performance level; they improved their time at least 36 seconds, and had 9% greater activation in their leg muscles.
- The body learns to adapt to different conditions
