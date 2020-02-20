Floods in Cirebon Regency, West Java, Indonesia 16 February, 2020
© BNPB
Floods in Cirebon Regency, West Java, Indonesia 16 February, 2020
Disaster authorities in Indonesia have reported further death and damages as a result of heavy rain currently affecting wide areas of the country.

The rain trigged a landslide in Ciawi District, Bogor Regency, West Java, in the early hours of 20 February. The landslide destroyed a wall of a house, causing the building to collapse and killing four people inside.

Heavy rain has recently caused flooding and landslides in at least 4 provinces of the country; West Sumatra, West Nusa Tenggara, East Kalimantan and West Java.

As many as 115,000 people have been affected by flooding in Bandung Regency in West Java. The recent flooding struck on 18 February, damaging around 16,000 homes in Baleendah, Bojongsoang and Dayeuhkolot districts. Over 400 people have been displaced.