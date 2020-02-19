© John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today



A snow monitoring site northeast of Steamboat Springs near the Routt and Jackson county border reported the highest amount of snowfall in the state over the weekend with close to 40 inches of snow.But Steamboat residents didn't need to venture too far from their driveway to confirm that the latest winter storm had made its mark in the Yampa Valley."We had that atmospheric river and just that unsettled northwesterly flow, and that does really well for you guys up in Steamboat and the northern mountains — so yes, this is a pretty much a slam dunk for you guys."The highest snow totals were found at the Park Mountain Range site, while residents in town generally saw 10 to 12 inches of snow over the weekend. Areas about two miles east of Steamboat saw up to 15 inches.Stackhouse said. "The Climate Prediction Center is showing not too much of this climate signal for you guys, but it's pretty much just near the above-normal favored for precipitation for Steamboat again."Unbelievably, it was right on," Weissbluth said of last week's forecast. "The storm performed according to expectations."Weissbluth said there will be some clearing Monday into Tuesday, and that a piece of the storm that was left behind in Nevada will make its way through the area Wednesday evening with the possibility of bringing small amounts of snow midweek. Another storm is expected to arrive in Colorado Saturday, but Weissbluth anticipates the bulk of that storm to track to the south."That will probably hit the southern part of the state more," Weissbluth said. "But then we have another cold front out of the Northwest following very closely behind it that will follow maybe on Monday."Source: Steamboat Pilot & Today