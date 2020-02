A new study has found that engaging in sexual promiscuity increases the risk of getting cancer by as much as 91 per cent.The study by Anglia Ruskin University scientists shows that many cancers such as cervical, prostate and oral are linked to sexually transmitted infections. The higher the number of partners, the more likely someone is to get infected."In both men and women, a higher number of sexual partners was associated with increased risk of cancer," said lead researcher Dr Lee Smith.From 2007 to 2011, the fertility rate in the U.S. declined 9% in the space of just 4 years. In 2016, the U.S. fertility rate fell to 59.8 births per 1,000 women, the lowest since records began.As we highlighted yesterday , the media continues to push meaningless sex and hedonistic atomization, with CNN asserting in an article "the benefits of being single."The rise in sexual promiscuity has also brought with it record STD rates.According to the CDC, "Combined cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia reached an all-time high in the United States in 2018."Lovely.