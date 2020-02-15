© Reuters / Fabian Bimmer



Give up on promoting the phantom of the 'Russian threat' or any other threat - before it's too late - and remember what unites us all.

NATO's eastward expansion and large-scale drills near Russian borders may lead to unpredictable consequences and it's time for Europe to change course, Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov told the Munich Security Conference.He then called on Europe to focus on security cooperation and helping to uphold international treaties, instead of following a policy of confrontation.Lavrov noted that "breakthrough technologies" must not be used to disrupt international stability further, stressing the importance of efforts aimed at "preventing an arms race in space and not allowing the militarization of cyberspace."Lavrov answered several questions from the media, which mainly revolved around the state of Russia's relations with Turkey over the flare-up in Syria's Idlib, the last terrorist enclave in country's north. Moscow and Ankara have been working to settle the military escalation in the area, but both parties made accusations that agreements had not been fulfilled after the Syrian and the Turkish troops clashed."We have very good relations with Turkey. But it doesn't mean that we must agree on everything," Lavrov said.