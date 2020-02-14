© Riana Deacon



© Riana Deacon



A four-year-old boy has been left bloodied and traumatised after being attacked by wallabies in far north Queensland."I don't think many people have heard of cases like this," she said."We're not too sure what's provoked it."But it's a really sad situation."We can't have kids being attacked by any type of animal, especially by something most people see as cute, beautiful and fluffy creatures, which they generally are."