Heavy rain has affected several parts of Bolivia over the last few days, triggering floods in La Paz and Potosí departments.

Bolivia news agency ABI reported flooding in Achocalla in La Paz Department, where 1 person died and around 12 homes were destroyed after a river broke its banks. The government has provided food and relief supplies to 21 affected families.

Authorities in La Paz department said that flooding had damaged a bridge in Mecapaca.

Floods were also reported in the south of the country. The government said flooding in Cotagaita, Potosí Department on 06 February had damaged or destroyed 250 homes, affecting hundreds of people.




Heavy rain was reported in Tarija Department in the south, where the town of Villamontes received 206.1mm in 24 hours to 10 February.

Meanwhile Bolivia's meteorological agency Senamhi has issued a red alert for river flooding in Cochabamba and Beni departments, warning that levels of the Isiboro and Ichóa are rising fast.

Flood damage in Achocalla in La Paz Department, February 2020.
© Government of La Paz
Flood damage in Achocalla in La Paz Department, February 2020.
